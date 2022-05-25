Southeast Missouri Mining program at ORL

Join us to learn about the historical importance of mining in and around the St. Francois Mountains of southeast Missouri at 6 p.m., May 31, in Fredericktown.

Granite, iron, and lead are mineral commodities which played a key role in the settlement and economic development of the Arcadia Valley and surrounding region. The fact that these three commodities are found close together in and around the Saint Francois Mountains is not a coincidence.

The first part of this presentation will explore geological history explaining why these mineral deposits are found so close together, which will set the stage for the second part covering how the mineral discoveries affected the development of critical infrastructure and the influx of settlers to the region. This process of discovery and development took place over a period of more than 200 years, extending from the mid-1700’s through the mid-1900’s and played a critical role in the region’s history.

The presentation will be made by Dr. Russell Myers, a geologist living in Arcadia, together with historian Brick Autry from the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. The best part is that this is the first in a series of mining programs at Ozark Regional Library. Keep an eye on our website ozarkregional.org for more information.

This program is free and open to the public. Call Fredericktown at 573-783-2120 with any questions.

