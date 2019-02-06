Southeast Missouri State University has announced its fall 2018 graduates.
- Jordan Besher of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical science option.
- Kirstynn Crouch of Marquand, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.
- Robert Jones of Fredericktown, graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option.
- Colin Kohl of Marquand, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
- Alaina Lochirco of Marquand, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.
- Marca Starkey of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in interdisciplinary studies.
- Alexis Vance of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
- Kelsie Wilkins of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: human resource management option.
- Rebecca Wyatt of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.
Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education, presented the morning commencement address. Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Southeast Board of Regents, executive vice president and bank board director of First Missouri State Bank and a member of the fall 2018 graduating class, presented the afternoon commencement address.
