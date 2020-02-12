Southeast Missouri State University announces Fall 2019 graduates
Southeast Missouri State University has announced its fall 2019 graduates. The list includes four local students.

  • Josh Minx of Fredericktown, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option.
  • Shelby Pipkin of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.
  • Cara Royer of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option.
  • Tanner Ward of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: multimedia journalism option.

Dr. Shonta Smith, professor of elementary education, and Dr. Susan Kendrick, professor of English and chair of the Department of English, delivered the commencement addresses.

