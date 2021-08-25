Southeast Missouri State University Announces Spring 2021 Graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.
The list includes the following students:
Maura Allen of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Grace Bradford of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.
Hannah Brewington of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Lillianna Duncan of Silva, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: marine biology option.
Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in agricultural education.