Southeast Missouri State University Announces Spring 2021 Graduates
Southeast Missouri State University Announces Spring 2021 Graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.

The list includes the following students:

Maura Allen of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Grace Bradford of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.

Hannah Brewington of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Lillianna Duncan of Silva, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: marine biology option.

Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in agricultural education.

Madison Reichert of Arcadia, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in art education.

Wendi Williams of Fredericktown, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.

