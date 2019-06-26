{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring 2019 graduates.

The list includes:

  • Myranda Shafer of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration.
  • Taylor Wyatt of Marquand, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in social work.

Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson and Dr. Kevin Dickson, chair of the Southeast Department of Management and professor of management in the Harrison College of Business and Computing, delivered the commencement addresses.

