CollegeStuff
The following students have been named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Alexandrea Ammons of Fredericktown, Elizabeth Bangert of Silva, Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown, Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown, Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia, Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown, Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown, Alaina Lochirco of Marquand, Jasmine Noel of Arcadia, Cody Phillips of Fredericktown, Shelby Pipkin of Fredericktown, Mya Robbins of Fredericktown, Jedidiah Starkey of Fredericktown.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

