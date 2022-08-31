Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT's 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition

The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue.

Schools must register by Sept. 9 to compete in the competition. To register, teachers will email their students’ information in the registration spreadsheet to anita.clark@modot.mo.gov and gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov. The registration spreadsheet is available at www.modot.org/bridge-competition.

Bridge kits will be mailed to the participating schools the week of Sept. 26. Completed bridges will be picked up from participating schools Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. To participate, high schools must complete and turn in at least 75 percent of the bridge kits received. These completed bridges must be available for pick up on the specified dates and should ONLY use materials supplied in MoDOT’s bridge kit.

Bridges entered in the competition will be tested Nov. 17 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall, located at 900 Normal Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The lightest bridge to carry the greatest load will ultimately be declared the winner. Prizes will also be awarded for the most aesthetic bridge and to the winner of the electronic bridge competition. To win, high schools must attend.

Prize donations and supply sponsorships have been made possible by the following businesses and organizations: SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, SE Chapter of Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Three Rivers College, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be on-hand to discuss the importance of buckling-up with the Seat Belt Convincer, which simulates how it feels to be in a traffic crash. The Coalition will also have a Fatal Vision Goggles simulation available. This demonstrates how quickly impairment can turn into devastating consequences for drivers.

For more information, please contact Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark at 573-472-5294 or anita.clark@modot.mo.gov, Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks at 573-472-5294 or gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov, or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888 ASK MODOT (275-6636).