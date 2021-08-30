Southeast welcomes new department chairs

Four academic departments at Southeast Missouri State have new chairs this fall. The new leadership and the departments they chair are: Dr. Connie Drury, Department of Nursing; Dr. R.D. Nordgren, Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education; Dr. Shonta Smith, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education; and Dr. Jason Wagganer, Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation.

Wagganer has been serving as interim chair of the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation since 2019 when former chair, Dr. Joe Pujol was named interim dean and then subsequently dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies.

Wagganer came to Southeast in 2010 and has taught courses in exercise physiology, kinesiology and cardiovascular exercise physiology. He is also director of Southeast’s Human Performance Laboratory.

He holds a doctorate in exercise physiology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; a Master of Science in nutrition and exercise science and a Bachelor of Science in health management, exercise science option, both from Southeast.

Wagganer was a 1996 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

