 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast welcomes new department chairs
0 comments

Southeast welcomes new department chairs

{{featured_button_text}}
wagganer

Jason Wagganer

 Alan Kopitsky

Four academic departments at Southeast Missouri State have new chairs this fall. The new leadership and the departments they chair are: Dr. Connie Drury, Department of Nursing; Dr. R.D. Nordgren, Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education; Dr. Shonta Smith, Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education; and Dr. Jason Wagganer, Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation.

Wagganer has been serving as interim chair of the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation since 2019 when former chair, Dr. Joe Pujol was named interim dean and then subsequently dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies.

Wagganer came to Southeast in 2010 and has taught courses in exercise physiology, kinesiology and cardiovascular exercise physiology. He is also director of Southeast’s Human Performance Laboratory.

He holds a doctorate in exercise physiology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; a Master of Science in nutrition and exercise science and a Bachelor of Science in health management, exercise science option, both from Southeast.

Wagganer was a 1996 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brian Tinnin
Obituaries

Brian Tinnin

Brian Tinnin, 70, died Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born October 3, 1950 in Ironton, the son of J.C. and Wilda Tinnin.

Nelson Harry Wagganer
Obituaries

Nelson Harry Wagganer

Mr. Nelson Harry Wagganer, 88, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home with his loving children at his side. Nelson was born September 30, …

Shannon Crowder
Obituaries

Shannon Crowder

Shannon Crowder, 43, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born November 28, 1977 in Gallatin, Tennessee, the son of William Crowder and Paula…

David Mayberry
Democrat News

David Mayberry

  • Updated

David Mayberry, 62, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 19, 19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News