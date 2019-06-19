When you go on a vacation, do you pick out something special as a souvenir to bring home?
Maybe it’s a cup or glass with a logo on it reminding you of a trip you never want to forget. If you go to a ballgame or concert, do you buy a shirt as a momento of the occasion? Have you ever saved a flower from a bouquet that your first date may have given you? As you walked along the ocean shoreline, did you pick up a shell that was unique and save it as a reminder of where you had been?
Taking a walk through a park you snapped a picture of a scene, a tree, or a plant that caught your attention and you later framed it to hang in a prominent place in your home. I bet if you looked around your home, you would notice different items that bring back memories that touch your heart. Some might make you sad because those particular people are no longer with you, yet the significance of the item is unique.
Other souvenirs might bring you a smile as you remember where you were and what you were doing. We enjoy souvenirs simply because they activate memories of circumstances in which we have been involved in some way or another.
Souvenirs are nice to have as reminders of special events. They are interesting to see as we learn about the occasions in which they were obtained. They are items that are fun to pass along to others, if others are truly interested.
Of course, what might mean a lot to one, might not mean anything to someone else. It just depends upon the circumstances. Yet, all of our souvenirs, just like the items we might treasure, are simply "things." We don’t take them with us. Over time, they can be broken, tarnished, corroded, or even faded. Eventually, they will no longer be of value to us or anyone else.
What should matter the very most to each of us are the personal relationships we make with others. The time we have spent with one another. The small acts of kindness we have given. The joy, and love, and peace we can share. The smiles that might help to cheer someone. The thank you’s and respect we give one another. The hugs and kisses that are so desperately needed. The prayers on behalf of those in need. Sometimes the smallest of gestures will make the biggest difference in the lives of those around us.
Souvenirs are fun to have, but don’t value them more than your family, friends, or those in need. We are given daily opportunities to make a difference in this world. Grab a hold of those chances and make the most of every moment God has given you. We never know what the next minute might bring.
