Sowing and Reaping

When we think about "sowing," we generally think of the things that are planted as crops.

Wheat, corn, soybeans, orchards of citrus, apples, peaches, and fields of tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce. These and all the other items that are planted are for our physical needs, our pleasures, and enjoyment. Who doesn’t love a delicious apple or orange or pear? Or who doesn’t enjoy a good baked potato or a slice of tomato and a hunk of lettuce on a BLT?

In order for us to enjoy these foods, someone has to take the time to plant, harvest, and prepare these foods for the rest of us to enjoy. It takes dedication, thorough preparation, time, effort, the proper ground, oversight, and numerical investment for each of these to come about. They just don’t happen on their own. Depending upon what you want in the end depends upon what you "sow." You don’t plant citrus and expect potatoes. You don’t plant vineyards and expect tomatoes. You don’t plant corn and expect strawberries. You "sow" for the result you want.

The same holds true in every area of our lives. When we "sow" discourse, confusion abounds. When we "sow" hatred, violence results. When we "sow" love, peace comes about. When we "sow" joy, joy much more abounds.