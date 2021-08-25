Sowing the seeds for local athletes

The total project came in with a price tag of around $150,000. Starkey said the Fredericktown R-I Foundation covered roughly 75% of that as the district covered the cost of the irrigation and drainage and the foundation covered the close to $111,000 cost of the field.

When asked why the football field was chosen as the next project, Starkey said it was something visible that people wanted to see, but it came down to the track. He said three students made it to the state track meet last season without a track on which to train.

"Part of it was we wanted to fix the field before we fixed the track," Starkey said. "The field and track are from the 1970s. They just needed some updates. So, we worked from the inside out and the thought was if you just put a new track down and later you had to come in and repair the field you have a chance of damaging the track with equipment."

Starkey said the track and field project is not only for the students, but also for the community. He said, once the track is complete, the district is going to make it available to the community.

"There will be perimeter lights, we have those that are there now, but we may add some more when we do the project," Starkey said. "So hopefully the community can use that also. So it is not just a school thing but a whole community project."