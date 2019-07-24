Archaeologist Russell Weisman will be the next speaker in the Summer Speaker Series at 6 p.m., Aug. 1 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The topic of the Trail of Tears always tears at heart and conscience. Weisman plans to fill in some of the blanks of what happened locally during his discussion entitled "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route."
Weisman is an archaeologist for the Missouri Department of Transportation and has worked in the Historic Preservation department for the last 20 years.
Along with his wife Rochelle he lives with his dog and cat on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River in eastern Callaway County. Weisman said historic roads and trails are one of his many research interests.
"Historic roads fascinate me in many ways," Weisman said. "Rediscovering the roads and the journeys and stories of travelers who have used them are chapters in the greater story of who we are as people, where we have been and where we are going."
Weisman said Fredericktown has long been at a crossroads, witnessing the travels of countless unknown or unrecorded travels and a few whose written accounts or stories survive, including H.R. Schoolcraft, G.W. Featherstonehaugh, Moses Austin and Daniel Cloud.
"When I arrived at MoDOT 20 years ago, my first assignment involved planning for the four lane expansion of Route 67 between Fredericktown and Poplar Bluff," Weisman said. "Among the many concerns we had to consider was the then unknown location of Cherokee Trail of Tears routes in and near the project corridor."
Weisman said the puzzle remained unsolved at the time of construction of Hwy 67 and the challenge of solving the puzzle has been with him ever since. He said he was eventually able to definitively identify the 160-mile Benge Detachment route in southeast Missouri and has recently begun work on the Hildebrand Detachment's route.
"MoDOT's mission to improve and maintain the state highway system includes a responsibility to consider the effects of that work on historic sites and properties," Weisman said. "Because modern roads often follow and are developed from ancient Indian trails and historic roads, these are among the kinds of historic resources we need to know about."
Weisman said MoDOT has an obligation to consult with Indian Tribes about the effects the highway improvement projects have on places that are of historical value and significance to Native Americans.
"This year marks the 180th anniversary of the relocation of the Cherokee from their ancient homeland in the east to the Indian Territory in what is now Oklahoma," Weisman said. "The Cherokee removal and the Trail of Tears is an important part of our nation's history, so much so that it is part of the National Historic Trail System."
Weisman said Fredericktown is along the route of the Hildebrand Detachment and bore witness to the event, but current National Historic Trail maps were drafted at a time when the travel route was not well understood and Fredericktown has been left out. He said his research is an effort to correct that.
"During the winter of 1838-1839 about 15,000 Cherokee in 13 separate groups or detachments passed through Missouri on their Trail of Tears journey," Weisman said. "Eleven of those groups followed what is now called the Northern Route passing through the area along the Jackson to Farmington Road northeast of Fredericktown."
Weisman said the Benge Detachment followed a unique route south of Fredericktown through Jackson and Greenville and then south in Arkansas.
"The largest and last of the detachments lead by Peter Hildebrand passed through Fredericktown," Weisman said. "They arrived here over the Jackson-Fredericktown Road and continued west to the Arcadia Valley through the shut-in along Stout's Creek on a road now paralleled by State Route 72."
Weisman said segments of the 19th century roads used by the Cherokee persist in the Missouri landscape but are not widely recognized.
"There are many as yet undocumented camp and burial sites along the routes," Weisman said. "South of Fredericktown, at Old Greenville in the Greenville Recreation Area at Wappapello Lake, interpretive displays mark the location where the Benge Detachment crossed the St. Francis River."
Weisman said he hopes people attending will leave with a better sense of the knowable unknowns in local history, things about Fredericktown's history that remain to be discovered and documented as well as Fredericktown's place in the historic road system used by the Cherokee during their Trail of Tears journey.
Historian Jesse Francis will rap up the speaker series with "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri," Aug. 8.
All programs are at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.