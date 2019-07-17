Author and historian Brooks Blevins will be the next speaker in the Summer Speaker Series at 6 p.m., July 25 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Blevins will travel to town from Springfield where he is a professor specializing in Ozark studies and has recently had published "History of the Ozarks: Volume I." He will give a presentation titled "Ozark Myths."
Growing up in a little farm near his grandparents in the Arkansas Ozarks, south of West Plains, is where Blevins found his interest in history. From there he earned a Ph.D. in American History from Auburn University and has been the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozark Studies at Missouri State University for the last eleven years.
Blevins will be talking about a few topics from his book "A History of the Ozarks, Vol 1: The Old Ozarks," which came out last year. The book is the first of a trilogy on the history of the region. Blevins said the second book is set to come out later this year and will focus on the Civil War era.
"I've enjoyed writing since I was a kid, especially telling stories about real people and places that most of us have never heard of before," Blevins said. "Ozark history is full of such stories. It's a challenge to write good, academically-sound history in a way that also appeals to general readers, but it's a challenge I enjoy taking on."
Blevins has also written a number of other books on the Ozarks, including a real-life murder mystery and murder trial entitled "Ghost of the Ozarks." Blevins said the book focuses on a 1929 Arkansas story in which a murder victim, or someone posing as him, returned to testify at the trial.
"In 'Ozark Myths' I'll be talking about the history of the pre-Civil War Ozarks by comparing what we often think we know about our past with what actually happened and by discussing what a few Ozark legends tell us about our real history," Blevins said. "For instance, popular history often leads us to believe that the early settlers of the Ozarks were isolated and largely out of touch with the world outside these hills."
Blevins said his talk will look at historical evidence that does not fit the Ozark stereotype such as wealth generated by early lead-mining industry and old store ledgers that show active commerce in remote places.
"Before starting to work on this trilogy, most of my research and writing had concentrated on the years after the Civil War, so I learned a lot of things that I'd never known before while writing this book," Blevins said. "I was probably most excited to learn of the history and activities of the immigrant Indians, Native Americans from east of the Mississippi River, who settled in the Ozarks in the late 1700s and early 1800s, helping turn the region into something of an Indian Territory for a generation."
Blevins said he also enjoyed learning how different the landscape of the Old Ozarks was when the first settlers arrived and the types of wildlife that were abundant in those days but have since disappeared.
"I hope the people who come out to the talk enjoy the stories and learn a little bit of the real history of the Old Ozarks, not just the simple stereotypes that we often have about our past," Blevins said. "I look forward to visiting with an audience in the eastern Ozarks. The eastern Ozarks plays such a crucial role in the Old Ozarks that it'll be nice to talk with folks who know more than I do about Madison County and surrounding areas."
Other speakers lined up include archaeologist Russel Weissman, and Historian Jesse Francis.
The topic of the Trail of Tears always tears at heart and conscience. Weissman will fill in some of the blanks of what happened locally during "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route," Aug. 1.
Francis will rap up the series with "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri," Aug. 8.
All programs are at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
