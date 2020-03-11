Special committee receives briefing on Coronavirus

How ready is Missouri for the coronavirus?
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, we are very well prepared.
The stats I found on March 5 is more than one hundred people have been confirmed to have coronavirus in the United States and it is responsible for eleven deaths. The disease has killed more than 3,200 people globally.
Doctor Steven Whitt with the University of Missouri said the current rates of infections and deaths suggest a 3.3 percent mortality rate with coronavirus. No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri (Since this column was submitted, there has been one confirmed case in Missouri).
Whitt said the coronavirus is very much like the common cold or flu in the symptoms. As a legislator, I was told to inform folks if you’re sick go see a doctor. Fever, cough, and or shortness of breath are symptoms. If you’re sick, stay home! Masks are recommended for people who are ill. Masks afford very little protection for someone who is not sick. Masks trap particles and do not filter air. A state health lab in Jefferson City can test for coronavirus and have the results in six hours.
House Approves Child Safety Legislation (HB 2199)
Current Missouri law requires that children less than four years of age be secured in a child passenger restraint system appropriate for that child. The bill passed by the House would require that children be secured in a rear-facing child passenger restraint system until the child reaches two years of age.
If the bill becomes law, Missouri would join more than 20 other states that already have similar laws on the books.
Bills Sent to the Senate
HB 1898 creates the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft near a correctional center, mental health hospital, or certain open-air facilities, including sports stadiums holding 5,000 or more persons. There is no offense, currently, but inmates and correctional center employees fear for their safety when they see a drone near the center.