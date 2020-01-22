{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake has announced its 2020 Calendar of Special Events.

These events are not only educational and entertaining, but they are also family oriented and free to attend. In addition to these events, there will be a variety of interpretive programs at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center during the month of July and professional ski club exhibition in August. Some of the interpretive programs will include live animals.

  • 1 February – Winter Watch (Eagle Viewing)
  • 21 March - 5th Annual Wappapello Woodlands Expo (WWE)
  • 4 April – Spring Roadside Cleanup
  • 18 and 19 April – 42st Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous (BPR)
  • 23 May – Summer Bash (Kids to Parks, Military Celebration, Live Music, and Fireworks)
  • 6 June – Jack Miller Memorial Kids Fun Day
  • 27 June – Ranger Willie’s Wet and Wild Water Safety Festival
  • 3 July – 5th Annual Movie in the Park
  • 15 August – Annual Duck Blind Drawing
  • 4-7 September – Annual Labor Day 25 Mile Community Yard Sale
  • 12 September – Wappapello Outdoor Opportunity for Disabled Sportsmen (WOODS)
  • 19-20 September – 29th Annual Old Greenville Days
  • 17, 24, and 31 October – 2nd Annual Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee
  • 27 November to 27 December – 28th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour

For more information on this topic please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562; www.CorpsLakes.us/Wappapello; or Wappapello Lake Face Book Page. Remember Life Jackets Worn/Nobody Mourns!

