Special use permit approved for Meadows of Fredericktown

"The reason this is kind of time sensitive is the time that we live in right now, no one is holding prices for anything," Page said. "We used to be able to get bids and they would hold for a month or two or three in some cases. They are holding it week by week. To give you guys kind of a ballpark of what we are talking about, the racking for this building, our original quote 2-3 weeks ago was $111,000 and we just got a revised one and it was $145,000. It was a 30% jump and if you do a 30% jump on a $2 million building you are talking a lot of money."

City Attorney Mary Boner said the first step is to have a legal description.

"There has to be a survey so that we have a description of what we are going to get, where it lies and make sure that it meets (Electric Dept. Supervisor) Jeff Lawson's requirements," Boner said. "Then see what the agreement would say as far as the actual grant of easement. So the first step is to have a legal description, a survey."

The council ended the discussion with several aldermen saying they were willing to work with Cap America. The paperwork just needed to be worked out.

Before Page left he stayed to discuss one other item of interest to him, a lease agreement for a hangar at the airport. He presented a draft of a 10-year lease which would be renewable 3 times for a total of 40 years.