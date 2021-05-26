Special use permit approved for Meadows of Fredericktown

The Fredericktown City Council held a public hearing regarding a special use permit for the Meadows of Fredericktown housing project at 5:15 p.m., May 24 before going into its 5:30 p.m. work session.
Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership Board Chairman Dennis Siders began the hearing by first saying there has been a considerable amount of misinformation spread around the community concerning the type of residents that will live in the development and the damage they will cause to the surrounding neighborhoods.
"Fredericktown already has five similar properties that were funded by the Missouri Housing Development Commission," Siders said. "Fredericktown #1, #2, and #3, Cherokee Trails Apartments, and St. Michael's Village. All of these are more than 25 years old. They are efficiently managed, well maintained and are fully occupied with a waiting list."
Siders said, these properties all have low turnover rates, and the Fredericktown Police Department reports the residents do not create any unusual law enforcement problems.
"The Meadows of Fredericktown will be newer and more upscale," Siders said. "They will be managed and maintained by the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership, which is a not-for-profit organization. Our residents will be Madison County residents that will be similar in make-up to the other affordable housing developments in Fredericktown."
Speaking in opposition was Planning and Zoning Commission member Karen Combs, who voted to recommend approval at the planning and zoning meeting.
Combs said, despite feeling uncomfortable as if she was being "railroaded" the commission went ahead and approved the special use permit and she herself had seconded the motion.
"We had been through everything and I agree they crossed all their T’s and dotted all their I’s. I could not, not pass it to go through," Combs said. "However I am not in favor of this development going in the place it is."
Combs said, even though Meadows of Fredericktown is an upscale thing and is a good thing, she does not agree with the location and thinks there are much better places for it.
The public hearing was then closed and the matter was voted on during regular session business.
Before the vote, President of Pine Castle Association Nathan Huckaba took his 3-minute opportunity during public communications to make one last plea to the councilmen. He asked aldermen of ward I and II to vote in line with the aldermen of ward III.
"Personally and with the Pine Castle Estates we do have concerns," Huckaba said. "We believe this development has been poorly planned and considered and will undoubtedly be poorly executed. It will provide no jobs. It will provide no tax revenue to the city and contract jobs in all likelihood will not be local."
Huckaba said, they are concerned about the rise in noise, wear and tear on Pine Castle Estates Boulevard, dangerous intersection traffic, crime and property values.
The ordinance passed, granting the special use permit, with Alderman Daytona Brown, Alderman Harold Thomas, Alderman Jim Miller, Alderman Paul Brown and Alderman Rick Polete voting "yes" and Alderman Kevin Jones voting "no."
The council also passed an ordinance adopting the subdivision plat for the Butch Braswell Subdivision at Park Drive and West College Avenue.
During work session business, Jon Page from Cap America brought to the council a proposal for the City of Fredericktown to donate 1.06 acres of land back to Cap America in order for Cap America to continue an expansion project.
The 36,000 square foot expansion will create 40 new jobs and have an economic impact of about $1 million in additional payroll.
"As you can see, the large expansion would offer new jobs and have a large impact on the local economy," Page said. "We are building this to house the new line of hats that we came out with. We are excited about this growth, and we have very high hopes that this new premium line cap will allow us to continue to grow and serve our clients."
Page said the land was originally sold to the city for $1 so it would have a place to put in a substation. He said Cap America would allow an easement through the paved parking lot directly to the substation.
"The reason this is kind of time sensitive is the time that we live in right now, no one is holding prices for anything," Page said. "We used to be able to get bids and they would hold for a month or two or three in some cases. They are holding it week by week. To give you guys kind of a ballpark of what we are talking about, the racking for this building, our original quote 2-3 weeks ago was $111,000 and we just got a revised one and it was $145,000. It was a 30% jump and if you do a 30% jump on a $2 million building you are talking a lot of money."
City Attorney Mary Boner said the first step is to have a legal description.
"There has to be a survey so that we have a description of what we are going to get, where it lies and make sure that it meets (Electric Dept. Supervisor) Jeff Lawson's requirements," Boner said. "Then see what the agreement would say as far as the actual grant of easement. So the first step is to have a legal description, a survey."
The council ended the discussion with several aldermen saying they were willing to work with Cap America. The paperwork just needed to be worked out.
Before Page left he stayed to discuss one other item of interest to him, a lease agreement for a hangar at the airport. He presented a draft of a 10-year lease which would be renewable 3 times for a total of 40 years.
Boner took the document to look over and said it would be brought to the next meeting to be discussed in closed session business.
Also in work session business, Azalea Festival Board President J.C. Shetley thanked the city for all of its hard work to help with the festival earlier this month.
"As far as I know, this was one of the biggest festivals we’ve had as far as crowds," Shetley said. "I want to thank the city workers because if it wasn’t for them down there all week helping me, I wouldn’t have gotten everything done. I appreciate everything you all do for me, and I hope to be around for our 60th next year."
Before going into closed session for one personnel matter, the council set a public hearing, regarding rezoning a parcel of land on South Wood Ave. from R-2 to R-3 for a possible apartment complex, for 5:15 p.m., June 28 at City Hall.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 14 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
