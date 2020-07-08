Spire customers to see one-time bill credit under agreement

The 2016 and 2017 cases were remanded to the Commission to determine refunds to its customers of the ISRS surcharges related to Spire’s recovery of plastic components. The 2018 ISRS cases were remanded to the Commission to remove from Spire’s revenue requirement the cost incurred to replace cast iron and bare steel mains and service lines not shown to be worn out or deteriorated. The Court of Appeals also mandated that a refund of these costs should be given to ratepayers by the most expeditious means available.