Spire Missouri customers to see change in rates

Spire Missouri, Inc. (Spire Missouri) natural gas customers will see rates change under a company filing that will take effect on April 1, 2020. The increase reflects a change in the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations.

The WNAR projects anticipated gas usage changes due to weather that is either warmer or colder than normal. The rate increases in this filing generally reflect a warmer than normal period for Spire’s rate districts. Under the WNAR, Spire Missouri will make adjustments based on the weather twice a year.

Under tariffs filed by the natural gas company, a Spire East residential customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item increase of $0.71 in their bill. A Spire West residential customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas in a given billing month will see a line item increase of $0.62 in their bill.

Spire East provides natural gas service to approximately 654,400 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.

Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 517,500 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.

