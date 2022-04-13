Timber Ridge Church of Jesus Christ is hosting a Spirit-Filled Revival at 7 p.m., April 29 and 30, and at 10 a.m., May 1. The featured evangelist will be Michael Burk from Poplar Bluff. Timber Ridge Church is located at 10375 Hwy. J. For more information, call 573-547-8218. Come and be blessed.
Spirit-Filled Revival
