 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spirit-Filled Revival

  • 0

Timber Ridge Church of Jesus Christ is hosting a Spirit-Filled Revival at 7 p.m., April 29 and 30, and at 10 a.m., May 1. The featured evangelist will be Michael Burk from Poplar Bluff. Timber Ridge Church is located at 10375 Hwy. J. For more information, call 573-547-8218. Come and be blessed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song C…

Family Connection Events at FES

Family Connection Events at FES

The bond between school and home is a very important part of a student’s education. At Fredericktown Elementary School, we are committed to bu…

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch, aka “The Cake Lady,” 87 of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County and Ironton), died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her daug…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

James Edward Cook, 56, of Fredericktown, to Stacey Lynn Barnes, 51, of FredericktownRobert Alan Wienecke Jr., 33, of Fredericktown to Victoria…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News