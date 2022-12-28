In just a few days, another year will come to an end.

Over and over this last week I’ve heard people express their thoughts about how quickly this past year has passed. It does seem that even with all the world wide and home events that have transpired for everyone, this past year has slipped by and we are embarking on yet another year.

Time to turn the calendars. Time to pay taxes and finish up our last month's bills. Time to begin to make plans for the upcoming year. Looking ahead to new goals and possibilities.

Some actually make New Year’s resolutions. Some succeed. Others partly succeed. Still others fail in a short period of time. Yet most goals are set with extremely good intentions in mind. Personally, I believe for most, weight loss goals and exercise goals are probably two of the most difficult for the majority of us to be successful in. We start off with excitement, but as the days pass, we either don’t see immediate results and become discouraged and frustrated, or we just decide it’s too difficult and we don’t want to spend the time it really takes to see results.

The same issues can be true in our daily lives if we aren’t very careful. Giving up is not something that we should be willing to do. Life is full of twists and turns, ups and downs, good days and bad ones, the unexpected. But it is also full of special moments.

A new baby is born, a marriage announcement, a new home, a child graduating from high school or college, a new job or a promotion, an increase in your salary, meeting a new friend, becoming more involved in your community or church, volunteering your time and talents, spending more quality time with your family, reading and studying more, planning for a vacation.

Everyone has their own list, but the most important thing is to keep focused on the spirit of hope that will affect the results that you are seeking. Don’t give in or up. Don’t cave at the first sign of disappointment. Stay focused, ask for help if need be, and ask the Lord to give you the strength to succeed. He wants only the best for each of us and wants us to depend upon Him for all of our needs.

Keep your Spirit of Hope alive.

May you enjoy the last few days of 2022, and Happy New Year for 2023.