Splash into Summer

"They learn First Aid, Zones of Protection in the pool, and how to be vigilant while on the stand," Bastie said. "Each guard must pass a written exam and show they have mastered all skills required to rescue a guest in the pool. They must also be able to go to the bottom of the deepest part of the pool and retrieve a brick from the bottom."

Bastie said guards are also trained to rescue a guest from the pool who they suspect has a spinal injury and are trained to use supplemental oxygen.

Some new safety protocols have been added, and other improvements have been made at the pool.

"We have improved the facility by painting the walls in the dressing rooms and replacing portions of the benches which had rusted away," Bastie said. "We have new rescue tubes, and a new backboard for spinal injuries has been purchased. We also have filters for our rescue breathing masks to prevent COVID-19 from being transmitted in the event a guest needs rescue breaths."

Bastie said there are also new cleaning protocols in place and hand sanitizer stations placed around the facility.

Public swimming will be Monday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. for $2 per person and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $1 per person. There will be a Family Swim every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $1 per person.