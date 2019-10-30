Despite the weather, the annual Freakytown event in Fredericktown brought thousands of smiles to the faces of children, parents and community members.
"Our plan months ago when starting to discuss Freakytown was just to cancel the event if there was rain," Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said. "It's such a big event that it's just a logistical nightmare to move or reschedule with all the approval needed to block off the streets."
Rehkop said this was the reason she put "weather permitting" on all the advertising for the event.
"So the day before the event, the forecast was 100 percent chance of rain," Rehkop said. "I absolutely hated it for the vendors who spend hundreds of dollars on their candy, but mostly I hated it for the kids."
Rehkop said she knows how much everyone loves the event and did not want to be the one who made hundreds of kids unhappy.
"Someone suggested the middle school as an option, so we inquired and Shannon Henson from the school district so generously agreed, even taking time out of his Saturday to come help," Rehkop said. "Unfortunately, they can't allow that much foot traffic in the gym because they always redo the floor at the beginning of the school year."
Rehkop said the reason other events such as Relay for Life can have their events in the gym is due to timing of when the floors are resurfaced.
"Me and Tara (Hale) literally had one hour the night before to move all the tables and chairs around to maximize the number of people we could get in the cafeteria," Rehkop said. "We didn't plan on being in the hallways because they were supposed to be blocked off."
Rehkop said she was also uncertain on how many vendors would still come or how many kids would find their way to the new location.
"Amazingly I think we ended up having more than 1,500 kids show up still," Rehkop said. "We were blown away. We did not expect that many, and the cafeteria was definitely not big enough."
Rehkop said she hoped everyone would fit into the space and felt bad that there was a line all the way to the alternative school.
"I would sincerely like to apologize to the parents and children who had to stand in the rain," Rehkop said. "I never imagined people would do that, especially since that's what we were trying to avoid by moving it."
Rehkop said they did their best to move traffic through the hallways, that were thankfully left open, and tried to have volunteers and vendors speed the line through as quickly as possible.
"With such late notice I think most of the businesses and organizations still showed up and went all out with their costumes and decorations," Rehkop said. "They were planning on having so much more space and they had to adapt to the limited space. It would never have been possible to move the event, let alone even have it without these people and I can't thank them enough."
Rehkop said she is so thankful to the people who stepped in to make Freakytown possible.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Rehkop herself would like to thank Ashley Bales with the University of Missouri Extension, Shannon Henson with the Fredericktown R-I School District, Tara Hale with Statler Realty, Debby Boone with Madison County, Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and the Fredericktown Police Department for having officers present and directing traffic, Joy Starkey with FSP, Alan Cook for being the DJ, the school janitors and the JROTC Booster Club for putting on the costume contest and all the parents who waited in the long lines to make their kids happy.
"My favorite part of the night is seeing everyone in their costumes," Rehkop said. "Some families get so creative with their costumes. It's really impressive. One of my favorites was a family dressed as a bubble bath, shower and parents with bathrobes complete with a bubble machine. There was also a baby dressed as 'Chucky' and a Texas Chainsaw Massacre baby complete with miniature toy chainsaw.
Rehkop said, overall she thinks the event went well other than the rain and the long lines. She said they did the best they could to make it happen for everyone.
"We've learned so much after this year and the rain," Rehkop said. "Every other year has honestly been so easy because we've been doing it so long it just runs itself when it's downtown."
Rehkop said this year she had to throw all the planning out the window.
"But you know what, by golly, bring on the rain in the future because we will be ready," Rehkop said. "We'll get pre-approval for a back-up date and if it rains on that we'll get pre-approval for the middle school again. We'll plan on having something to put on the gym floor and we'll have a better plan for the placement of vendors."
Rehkop said the event this year took a lot out of her and was trying both physically and emotionally.
"However, it's so worth it when you see those kids come through excited to show off their costumes and get some candy," Rehkop said. "Everything we do as planners and the businesses and organizations do dressing up and putting up their booths is all for the kids. When life gives you pumpkins, make pumpkin pie."
