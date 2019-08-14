The Fredericktown City Council discussed progress of the sports complex at its bi-monthly meeting, Aug. 12.
City Engineer Tim Baer said, since the last meeting, the warning tracks and concrete pads behind the backstops have been completed and they are working on the bullpens at the big field.
"Moving forward, the plan is that the fencing is supposed to start tomorrow," Baer said. "I know they keep putting it off and putting it off, but I just talked to them an hour ago and they said tomorrow. They should be here tomorrow. Keep your fingers crossed."
Baer said the irrigation pump is coming next week and once it is installed the landscaper will set it up and test all the spring heads.
"He will make sure those are working properly and make any corrections or fixes on those before he finishes all the grading on the fields," Baer said. "Once he gets the irrigation pump running and everything working properly he'll finish off the fields. He'll put the sod down and do the finish grading and get it looking nice."
Baer said everything will fall into place after that and they are saying by mid-September all the seeding, sod and landscaping should be done.
"They keep saying it's going to happen here in the next 30 days and here we are 30 days later," Baer said. "But they have been doing some work out there. I was just out there today and they are working."
Alderman Rick Polete said he went out to the field yesterday and was hoping they would be done by now.
"We've got about a four-week window, in my opinion, to get this thing completed or we aren't going to be playing ball next year," Polete said. "We've got to stay on them. We are paying them good money to finish this project and they put us off and put us off. They've got to get in there and get it done so we can be playing ball next spring."
Baer agreed with Polete saying it is currently in the middle of August and there is about a month to be wrapping everything up.
"I don't want to wait another year to start using this complex," Polete said.
Baer said he would express these concerns to the contractors and continue to keep up with the progress.
During the work session Sandra Dismuke, representing the Madison County Fair Board, requested to have street closures on Oct. 4 and 5 for the 18th Annual Madison County Fair.
The closure would include North Main Street between Azalea Park and Wanda Priest Park along with a portion of Church Street from 9 a.m., Oct. 4 until 6 p.m., Oct. 5.
Dismuke said the fair will not have anything set up in the streets but many people walk back and forth around the area. She said the road closures would be for the safety of those attending the fair.
The council approved the request.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop also requested road closures for October.
Rehkop requested to hold the chamber's annual Freakytown event from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, Oct. 26 with street closures beginning at 2:30 p.m around the court square and the three main streets. The council approved the request.
The council also approved a request for City Administrator James Settle and Alderman Harold Thomas to attend the MPUA Conference Sept. 25 to 27 in Branson.
The question of locations of medical marijuana facilities within city limits was sent to the planing and zoning commission by the council.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the planning and zoning commission will have a lot of work ahead of it.
"This is a very broad subject and as you know the constitutional amendment that passed allows medical marijuana in the state of Missouri," Boner said. "Cities are permitted to regulate the location of where medical marijuana facilities are at."
Boner said facilities can be regulated but can not be regulated out. She said the distance from a school, day care or church needs to be decided with the distance currently set at 1,000 feet but can be lower if desired.
"There’s different kinds of facilities, there's cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, dispensary facilities, testing facilities and then there's also personal growth," Boner said. "So there's a lot to figure out as to where these things should be allowed."
Boner said the location restriction will be based on walking distance and will not be a straight line through someone's property.
The council then went into closed session for one litigation matter.
During regular session business, the council passed a resolution declaring surplus equipment.
Mayor Kelly Korokis urged everyone to watch out for kids and buses as the new school year begins Aug. 15.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Aug. 26 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
