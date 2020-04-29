2020 Fredericktown track 'Senior Night'

High school Senior Night is one of many traditions spring athletes are missing out on this year.
Still, those athletes deserve to be recognized for their commitment during their high school sports career. For the Blackcats boys and girls track teams, there are eight seniors who would be competing in the 2020 season right now if not for the coronavirus.
Sklyer Holland is the son of Josh and Sheena Holland. After graduation, Skyler is going to Southeast Missouri State University. Skylar says his favorite memory of high school track is “winning a medal at the State Track Meet sophomore year."
Noah Jenkerson is the son of Jim and Sherri Jenkerson. He will be joining the Army after graduation. Noah says his favorite FHS track memory is “running in the conference meet."
Brayden Mullins is the son of Holly and Tab Tesreau. He will be attending Mineral Area College after graduation. Brayden says his favorite track memory is “having fun with friends at the hotel at the state track meet."
Alyssa Pierson is the daughter of Mike and Colleen Pierson. After graduation, she will be attending the University of Missouri majoring in business. Alyssa says her favorite high school track memory is “having to wear sunglasses to the athletic banquet because I had my eyes dilated.”
Grant Shankle is the son Eddie and Jennifer Shankle. He will be continuing his education and playing soccer at Mineral Area College. Grant says his favorite memory from high school track is “making the sectional meet in three events."
Alex Sikes is the daughter of Jenny Starkey-Adams. She plans to continue her education and athletic participation at Mineral Area College, playing softball and running track. Alex says her favorite high school track memory is having her best javelin throw at the sectional meet then hugging her mom.
Abbie Sullens is the daughter of Rusty and Alicen Sullens. She plans to attend the University of Missouri in the fall. Abbie says her favorite high school track memory is “meeting people on the team and also meeting people from other teams.”
Chloe Thomas is the daughter of Jason and Allison Thomas. She will continue her education and athletic career at Culver Stockton College, where she will be playing softball. Chloe said her favorite memory from high school track is beating her best javelin throw at district.
