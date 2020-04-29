2020 Fredericktown track 'Senior Night'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school Senior Night is one of many traditions spring athletes are missing out on this year.

Still, those athletes deserve to be recognized for their commitment during their high school sports career. For the Blackcats boys and girls track teams, there are eight seniors who would be competing in the 2020 season right now if not for the coronavirus.

Sklyer Holland is the son of Josh and Sheena Holland. After graduation, Skyler is going to Southeast Missouri State University. Skylar says his favorite memory of high school track is “winning a medal at the State Track Meet sophomore year."

Noah Jenkerson is the son of Jim and Sherri Jenkerson. He will be joining the Army after graduation. Noah says his favorite FHS track memory is “running in the conference meet."

Brayden Mullins is the son of Holly and Tab Tesreau. He will be attending Mineral Area College after graduation. Brayden says his favorite track memory is “having fun with friends at the hotel at the state track meet."