2022 FredRock Hoops Factory Basketball Camp Jun 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 9 The 2022 FredRock Hoops Factory Basketball Camp wraps up it final session, June 24. More than 50 campers in grades 3-8 participated in the camp. Pictured is the 3rd-5th grade group. Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News Pictured is the 6th-8th grade group. Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News Pictured, from left, are Hard Hat Award Winner Ben Stevens, Hot Shot Champion Cruz Embry, Hot Shot Champion Mazie Reutzel, and Hard Hat Award Winner Gracyn Sharp Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Hot Shot Champion Breanna Bone Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Hot Shot Champion Tucker Reutzel Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Hard Hat Award Winner Brylie Allgier Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Hard Hat Award Winner Cooper Crites Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Girls 3v3 Champions are, from left, Abby Rehkop, Julia Miller, Breanna Bone, and Laila Stephens . Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel Boys 3v3 Champions are, from left, Cooper Crites, Tucker Reutzel, Brock Neel, and Dane Laut. Provided by Coach Micah Reutzel