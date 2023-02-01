 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8th Grade Cats grab second place in conference tourney

Eighth Grade Blackcats Take Second In MAJHAA Tourney

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team takes second place in the recently completed MAJHAA Conference Tournament. Pictured are, from left, front row, Jesse Lewis, Brigg Hale, David Slinkard III, Connor McMinn, Carter Jordan, Shane Snodgrass; and back row, Coach J.R. Jensen, Andrew Robbins, Dane Laut, Nicholas Tinnin, Kaisen Whitener, Colson Byerly, and Caleb Feltz.

 Provided by KABMS Principal Pam Hanner

