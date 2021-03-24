Baseball Blackcats open season with tourney

The Fredericktown High School baseball team opened the 2021 season in the Valle Opening Day Tournament, Friday and Saturday.

The games ended up being played in Jackson due to field conditions. The Cats opened with a 17-0 loss to Valle, Friday. They dropped a pair of games, Saturday. Farmington defeated Fredericktown, 17-1 and Jackson won, 10-0. Zander Stephens singled and Garrett Marler scored against the Knights.

The Cats lost 6-1 at St. Vincent, Monday. Marler had two singles and scored for the Cats. Jadon Polete also singled.

Fredericktown hosts Arcadia Valley, March 30.

Soccer Cats split two matches

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won its season opener, 9-1 over De Soto, Friday.

The Blackcats got six goals and an assist from Alivia Buxton. Arika Buxton scored three times and added an assist. Gabbie McFadden had an assist. Kyndal Dodd got the victory in goal.

Monday, Fredericktown lost 5-1, at North County. Arika Buxton scored for the Cats on a free kick.

The Cats play at Seckman, Thursday.

