 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball Cats complete busy week
0 comments

Baseball Cats complete busy week

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School baseball game played five games in as many days last week.

The Blackcats had conference games against Potosi and Ste. Genevieve, Tuesday and Thursday. Then, they played three games in this past weekend's Wood Bat Showcase, here.

April 13, the Cats lost 15-4 to Potosi, here. The Cats scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the top four batters in the FHS lineup--Nate Miller, Zander Stephens, Garrett Marler, and Benji Brubacher--all came across the plate without the benefit of a hit.

Thursday, the Cats lost 12-1, at Ste. Genevieve. Marler had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI. Brubacher had the other hit, and Stephens scored.

The Cats hosted the annual Wood Bat Showcase, which began Friday night. Fredericktown lost 12-4 to Arcadia Valley under the lights. Marler was 2-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Micheal Crabtree was also 2-2 with a run and an RBI. Jadon Polete had the Cats' other hit, a double.

Saturday, the Cats played a pair of games. In the morning, they lost 11-1 to Arcadia Valley. Devon Souden and Jake Williams each had two hits for the Cats. Stephens had the other.

In the afternoon the Cats lost 13-3 to Jefferson. Marler was 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Crabtree was also 2-3. Miller had a single and a run scored.

The Cats play Thursday, at Central.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golf Cats win two meets
Sports

Golf Cats win two meets

The Fredericktown High School golf team won a tri-match April 6, at Terre Du Lac and also took first in the West County Invitational, April 9.

Golf Cats get season started
Sports

Golf Cats get season started

  • Updated

The Fredericktown High School golf team opened its season with a three-team match, March 30, at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News