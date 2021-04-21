Baseball Cats complete busy week

The Fredericktown High School baseball game played five games in as many days last week.

The Blackcats had conference games against Potosi and Ste. Genevieve, Tuesday and Thursday. Then, they played three games in this past weekend's Wood Bat Showcase, here.

April 13, the Cats lost 15-4 to Potosi, here. The Cats scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the top four batters in the FHS lineup--Nate Miller, Zander Stephens, Garrett Marler, and Benji Brubacher--all came across the plate without the benefit of a hit.

Thursday, the Cats lost 12-1, at Ste. Genevieve. Marler had two hits, a stolen base and an RBI. Brubacher had the other hit, and Stephens scored.

The Cats hosted the annual Wood Bat Showcase, which began Friday night. Fredericktown lost 12-4 to Arcadia Valley under the lights. Marler was 2-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Micheal Crabtree was also 2-2 with a run and an RBI. Jadon Polete had the Cats' other hit, a double.

Saturday, the Cats played a pair of games. In the morning, they lost 11-1 to Arcadia Valley. Devon Souden and Jake Williams each had two hits for the Cats. Stephens had the other.