The spring high school sports season is off to a slow start due to inclement weather, but the Fredericktown High School baseball team was able to pick up a home victory, March 27, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex.

The Blackcats defeated the Doniphan Dons, 12-2, Monday.

Doniphan did all of its scoring in the top of the first inning. The Dons scored a pair of unearned runs off of Cats starter Ethan Marler.

Fredericktown cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the inning, then scored five in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead and never look back. After a scoreless third, Fredericktown added on in the fourth (3 runs), fifth (2 runs), and sixth (1 run) innings to end the game, 12-2.

The top of the Cats batting order did major damage, as Garrett Marler, Zander Stephens, and Ryan Souden each had three hits and two RBI. Garrett Marler scored three runs. Ethan Marler, Easton Wood, Koby Wood, and Mason Proffer each had two hits. Ethan Marler drove in three runs.

Ethan Marler got the victory, pitching four no hit innings, while striking out nine and walking five. Stephens pitched two scoreless frames in relief.

The Cats host Clearwater, Monday, at the Rock Wall Ballpark.