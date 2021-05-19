Baseball Cats eliminated in district semifinals

The Fredericktown High School baseball team's season ended Saturday, as the Cats lost 11-0 to top-seeded Kennett in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, at Dexter.

The fifth-seeded Cats reached the semifinals by defeating No. 4 Perryville, 9-8, Friday.

Perryville led 5-0 after two innings, but the Cats battled back. They scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning and added two more in the top of the sixth.

Fredericktown scored five times in the top of the seventh to take a 9-5 lead. The Pirates scored three in the bottom of the inning, as the Cats held on for the victory.

Benji Brubacher and Jordan Polete each had two hits for the Cats. Brubacher scored three times and drive home a run. Polete and had two runs and two RBI. Garrett Marler scored twice and got the win on the mound, going the final five innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. Devon Souden pitched the first two innings and also drive home two runs.

May 12, the Cats lost 10-8 to Kingston. Nate Miller, Jake Williams, and Zander Stephens each scored two runs. Souden had two hits.

May 11, the Cats lost 18-8 to Farmington. On Senior Night, the Cats' three seniors, Austin Wagganer, Levi Robinson, and Miller scored five of the team's eight runs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.