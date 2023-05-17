The Fredericktown High School baseball team was eliminated from the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, Monday afternoon.

Fredericktown, seeded third, lost to No. 2 seed Kennett, 18-3, at Dexter.

May 9, the Cats lost their final regular season game, 19-8 to West County, here.

West County scored in every inning, and led 3-1 after the first and 8-2 after two innings. Fredericktown scored five times in the bottom of the third to trim the Bulldogs lead to 9-7.

In the game, Garrett Marler was 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. McCoy Clark hit a home run and was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Koby Wood also had two hits, including a triple and drove home three runs.