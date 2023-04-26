The Fredericktown High School baseball team defeated Potosi, 5-4, April 18, here.

Fredericktown scored first in the bottom of the second inning, but the Trojans tied the game 1-1 in the third. The Cats regained the lead with two in the bottom of the third. Both teams scored two in the fourth, and the Cats led 5-3. Potosi got one more run in the sixth to end the scoring.

Koby Wood had three of Fredericktown’s eight hits and drove home two runs. Ethan Marler was 2-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Ryan Souden pitched 4.2 innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits. He walked six and struck out seven earning the victory. Garett Marler got the final seven outs for the save.

April 19, the Cats lost 19-9 at Ste. Genevieve. It was 8-8 after three innings, but the Dragons scored 11 in the final three innings, including seven in the sixth.

Garrett Marler was 2-4 with a double and a home run and three RBI. Ethan Marler also had two hits. Ethan Francis drove home two runs. Zander Stephens scored twice.

April 21, the Cats won 7-2, at Kingston.

Sam Thomas pitched six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Stephens was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Easton Wood was 3-4 with two RBI, and Garrett Marler scored three runs.

April 24, the Cats lost 5-2 to Perryville, here. Easton Wood had two hits.

The Cats play in the MAAA Tournament next week.