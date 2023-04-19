The Fredericktown High School baseball team defeated Farmington, 3-1, April 13, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex.

The Cats scored a run in the first inning, but Farmington tied the game with a run in the top of the third. In the bottom of the inning, the Cats scored what proved to be the game winning run. They added an insurance tally in the bottom of the fifth.

Easton Wood had two of the Cats seven hits. Garrett Marler doubled and scored a run.

On the mound, Ryan Souden pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just one run on six hits. He walked three and struck out ten batters for the victory. Ethan Marler got the final four outs and save.

In the annual Fredericktown Wood Bat Tournament, the Cats opened play Friday night with a 1-7 victory over Grandview. The Cats led 9-1 after three innings and added two in the fourth and two more in the sixth inning.

Zander Stephens, Easton Wood, and McCoy Clark each had three hits. Stephens had a home run and three RBI. Clark had two doubles and three RBI. Garrett Marler pitched 3.2 innings for the victory. Stephens and Alec Bowman pitched in relief.

Saturday morning, the Cats lost 10-2 to tourney champ St. Pius. Clark and Mason Proffer scored for FHS. Koby Wood had a triple.

Saturday afternoon, the Cats defeated De Soto, 7-6. Ethan Marler got the victory, going 5.1 innings and allowing one earned run on six hits. He walked one batter and struck out eight. Ethan Marler and Clark each had two hits and two runs scored. Clark had a home run.

The Cats are scheduled to play at Ste. Genevieve, Thursday and at Kingston, Friday.