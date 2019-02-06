Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the MAAA Tournament after defeating Valley, 63-25 in the opening round, Saturday.

Fredericktown, seeded sixth, got scoring from six different players in the first quarter as the Cats jumped to a 22-8 lead. The lead increased to 48-19 by halftime. The score was 60-21 entering the final period.

Seth Laut led a balanced Cats' attack with 14 points. Dylan St. Clair scored 11, Logan Winkelman had ten, Colton Rehkop scored nine, Alex Sikes had eight, Clark Penuel had four, Grant Shankle had three, and Bret Chitwood and Noah Korokis each scored two points.

The Cats advanced to play No. 3 seed North County Tuesday night (after press time).

January 29, the Cats lost 57-47 at Central. 

Fredericktown trailed 20-10 after one quarter and 25-18 at halftime. The Rebels took a 40-28 lead into the final period. In the fourth quarter, Fredericktown made five 3-pointers and held Central to just one basket. The Rebels made 15 of 17 free throw attempts in the quarter to hold onto to the lead.

