The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team played three games in the 64th Annual Central Christmas Tournament.

December 26, the Cats, seeded ninth, lost to the No. 8 seed Jefferson Blue Jays, 58-52.

It was a tight first quarter with the Jays leading just 10-8. In the second quarter, the Cats scored just four points and trailed 24-12 at halftime. Fredericktown got 14 third-quarter points from Grant Shankle and cut the Jefferson lead to 39-34 entering the fourth.

Fredericktown made it interesting in the fourth quarter, as Shankle hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 4:45 to play. Jefferson’s Hadyn Wagner hit a 3-pointer of his own and made four straight free throws in the final 28 seconds to help the Jays advance.

Shankle led the Cats with 24 points. Nate Miller scored 13, Alex Sikes had six, Andrew Starkey had five, and Seth Laut scored four.

Friday, the Cast defeated 16-seed Crystal City, 53-42.

The Hornets led 12-10 after one quarter, but Fredericktown rallied to take a 23-19 lead at the break. The FHS lead was just 37-35 entering the final quarter.

Starkey led three Cats in double figures with 16 points. Laut scored 14 and Shankle had 13. Sikes and Miller each scored three, and Malachi Kyle and Dawson Buford each scored two points.

The Cats lost to No. 4 Farmington, 62-53, Monday afternoon. 

The Blackcats, 6-4, play a makeup game at 6 p.m., Jan. 8, at Bismarck. This match-up will be varsity-only, beginning at 6 p.m. The Cats host Central, Jan. 10.

