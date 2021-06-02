Blackcats bring home two medals from state track meet

Fredericktown High School's track team sent three athletes to the Class 3A State Track Meet, Saturday, at Jefferson City High School.

"Congratulations to our state championship participants Patrick Sikes, Marshall Long, and Linley Rehkop," Coach Joe Garrity said. "All three athletes performed well among the best from across the state. It was a great end to the season, and a proud day to be a Blackcat."

Senior Patrick Sikes took third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds. Patrick made All-State.

Junior Marshall Long was fourth in the discus with a throw of 45.15 meters (148-feet-1-inch). Marshall also made All-State.

Sophomore Linley Rehkop was 14th in the javelin with a throw of 30.37 meters (99-feet-7-inches). She was also 15th in the long jump with a jump of 4.34 meters (14-feet-3-inches).

"Thanks to everyone for your support this season and special thanks to Coach Pierson, Coach Tipton, Coach Kline and Coach Krueger for putting in the work to help all of our athletes achieve what they did this season," Garrity said.

