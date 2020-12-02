Blackcats capture fifth in Thanksgiving Tournament

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team completed its play in the 94th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament with a 57-31 victory over the Clearwater Tigers in Wednesday fifth place championship game.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 17 points. Nate Miller scored 15, Matthew Starkey scored eight, Malachi Kyle scored six, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored four, Mark Heine scored three, and Jerry Couch and Hunter Hennen each scored two points.

The Cats play at Kingston, Dec. 7. They continue next week with two more road games next week, at Herculaneum Dec. 10, and at Perryville, Dec. 11.

FHS girls hosting tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team is hosting the sixth annual Fredericktown Girls Basketball Tournament this week.

Monday night, the Cats lost to Central, 63-28, in the opening game of pool play.

The Rebels led 16-8 after one period, 30-10 at the half, and 49-20 after three quarters. Kylee Maddox led the Cats with 14 points. Shayna Russom and Ava Penuel each scored four, Lydia Mell scored three, Patience Garland scored two points, and Kyndal Dodd had one.

The Cats played Naylor Tuesday (after press time). Pool play continues through Thursday. The fifth, third, and first place games will be Saturday.

