Blackcats cross country runners bring home the hardware

The Blackcat runners came up huge at the Dexter Invitational Saturday, bringing home a combined eight medals and setting six personal records.

Junior Ava Laut also crushed her own school record by 37 seconds to set the new standard of 22:40.

The middle school boys started the day, with Reid Simmons leading the way. Simmons finished 14th, setting a new PR and winning the first medal of the day. Gage Montgomery and Ethan Vance came through the finish next for the Blackcats, both setting new PRs.

The middle school girls raced next, led by Maggie Gruenke in sixth place and Ava Hovis in tenth place, winning 2 more medals. Neveah Vigil closed out the day for the middle school teams.

The junior varsity boys were led by Caleb Jenkerson, who finished 20th place for a medal. He was followed by Braden Braswell and Garrett Marler, who both notched PRs as well. Patience Garland had a strong performance in the junior varsity girls race, earning a medal and breaking her PR by 54 seconds.

In the varsity boys race, Lyndan Gruenke cruised to a second place finish, followed by Elijah Vance in 20th, both for medals. Johnnie Hurst came in next, with his best time of the season. Junior Ava Laut finished the day, earning a 10th place medal in her new school record performance.

The High School cross country team will travel to Arcadia Valley Oct. 31 for the Class 3, District 1 race.

