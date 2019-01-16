Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated De Soto, 66-60, Wednesday, here.

The Blackcats jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and led 36-31 at halftime. Grant Shankle led with ten first-half points. Logan Winkelman had seven. Colton Rehkop scored seven in the third quarter to help the Cats to a 52-45 lead entering the fourth.

Shankle led the Cats with 16 points in the game. Winkelman scored 14, Dylan St. Clair scored 11, and Rehkop had ten. Alex Sikes scored six points, Seth Laut had four, Seth Miller scored three, and Bret Chitwood had two.

The Cats host Potosi, Friday for FHS Homecoming.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments