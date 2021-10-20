Blackcats defeat Dons in overtime

The Fredericktown High School football team picked up its second victory of the 2021 season, defeating the Doniphan Dons 34-28 in overtime.
The game started slowly for the two offenses. Late in the first quarter, Fredericktown scored on a 7-yard pass from Carter Cheaney to Lane Sikes. TJ Bowling's PAT made it 7-0 with 3:02 to play in the opening quarter.
Doniphan scored early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:51 to play in the half.
Fredericktown gave the Dons great field position, when the ball was snapped over Cheaney's head in punt formation. The home team capitalized on a short drive to score and take the lead, 14-7 with 9:36 to play in the half.
The Cats tied the game on a 16-yard pass from Cheaney to Sikes on fourth down. The game was tied at 14-14 with 4:57 to play in the half.
Doniphan scored late in the half to make it 20-14. The PAT was blocked.
The Dons scored first in the second half. A touchdown and a 2-point conversion gave Doniphan a 28-14 lead with 8:32 left in the third quarter. It turned out to be the last score of the game for the Dons.
The Cats capped a drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Cheaney. The score was 28-21 with six minutes to play in the third quarter.
Cheaney scored on another short run to tie the game at 28-28 with 6:51 left in regulation.
Neither team was able to score as the fourth quarter expired.
In overtime, each team got to start on the opposing 25-yard line. Fredericktown's defense stopped Doniphan on downs and need any score to win the game.
The Cats were able to move the ball on the ground in overtime and Garrett Marler scored from 12 yards out to secure the victory.
For the game, Cheaney completed 14 of 25 passes for 176 yards and two scores. He also scored on two short runs. Sikes caught 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Starkey caught two passes for 51 yards. Marler had 62 yards rushing on eight carries, including the biggest run of the game, the 12-yard touchdown in overtime.
Sikes led with 11 total tackles. Ethan Marler and Isaac Smith each had ten.
The Cats host East Prairie, Friday, and it will be senior night for the football team, cross country team and the FHS band. It will also be pink out night at the football game.