Blackcats defeat Dons in overtime

The Fredericktown High School football team picked up its second victory of the 2021 season, defeating the Doniphan Dons 34-28 in overtime.

The game started slowly for the two offenses. Late in the first quarter, Fredericktown scored on a 7-yard pass from Carter Cheaney to Lane Sikes. TJ Bowling's PAT made it 7-0 with 3:02 to play in the opening quarter.

Doniphan scored early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:51 to play in the half.

Fredericktown gave the Dons great field position, when the ball was snapped over Cheaney's head in punt formation. The home team capitalized on a short drive to score and take the lead, 14-7 with 9:36 to play in the half.

The Cats tied the game on a 16-yard pass from Cheaney to Sikes on fourth down. The game was tied at 14-14 with 4:57 to play in the half.

Doniphan scored late in the half to make it 20-14. The PAT was blocked.

The Dons scored first in the second half. A touchdown and a 2-point conversion gave Doniphan a 28-14 lead with 8:32 left in the third quarter. It turned out to be the last score of the game for the Dons.