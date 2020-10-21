Blackcats drop homecoming game to Potosi

Fredericktown High School celebrated its 2020 football homecoming, Friday night.
Prior to the game, FHS seniors Nate Miller and Arika Buxton were crowned King and Queen during coronation ceremonies. The FHS Marching Band and JROTC played the National Anthem and presented the colors. The band, Cheerleaders and Gold Dusters performed at halftime.
The game was a rematch, as Fredericktown took on the Potosi Trojans. September 11, the Trojans defeated the Cats 28-6, in Potosi. This game was closer with Potosi eventually winning, 34-18.
In a game Friday with multiple onside and short kickoffs, the Trojans opened with one and recovered at the Fredericktown 37 yard line. Potosi marched to the Fredericktown 15 before safety Malachi Kyle picked off an Andrew Coleman pass.
Fredericktown’s ensuing drive also ended with an interception. The Trojans took over on the Cats’ 28. Tailback Wade Mercille and fullback Amondre McCaul combined to carry the ball all the way to the end zone. McCaul capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Blake Henson’s PAT made it 7-0 with 6:48 to play in the first quarter. After another Fredericktown turnover, McCaul scored his second touchdown from four yards out to make it 14-0 with 3:37 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown then battled back in the second quarter. Potosi turned the ball over on downs, early in the quarter. Fredericktown took advantage as quarterback Evan Burrows passed to Cohlbe Dunnahoo for six yards to the Trojans 35. From there, Malachi Kyle sprinted around left end and outraced the Potosi defense to the end zone. It was 14-6 with 8:31 to play in the first half.
The Fredericktown defense again stopped Potosi on downs, this time at the Cats’ 16 with 5:14 to play. Fredericktown took over, and Burrows completed three passes to Dunnahoo. The quarterback also scrambled twice and completed two passes to Kyle. On fourth down and 12 at the Potosi 22, Burrows completed a pass to Carter Cheaney, who beat two defenders and scored. It was 14-12 with 40.7 seconds left in the half.
Potosi increased its lead with another touchdown pass to Portell from 35 yards out to make it 20-12 with 3:18 to play in the third quarter.
On its next drive, Fredericktown used a fake punt and a great leaping catch from Hunter Hennen to drive to the Potosi 21 yard line. On third down, Burrows found Dunnahoo for a score. The 2-point conversion failed and Potosi led 20-18 with 10:27 left in the game.
The Trojans scored twice in the final period. Brayden Isgriggs scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to make it 27-18 with 9:45 to play. Mercille capped another drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 34-18 with 7:30 to play.
The Blackcats play at East Prairie, Friday night in their final game before the district playoffs.
