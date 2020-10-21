Blackcats drop homecoming game to Potosi

Fredericktown High School celebrated its 2020 football homecoming, Friday night.

Prior to the game, FHS seniors Nate Miller and Arika Buxton were crowned King and Queen during coronation ceremonies. The FHS Marching Band and JROTC played the National Anthem and presented the colors. The band, Cheerleaders and Gold Dusters performed at halftime.

The game was a rematch, as Fredericktown took on the Potosi Trojans. September 11, the Trojans defeated the Cats 28-6, in Potosi. This game was closer with Potosi eventually winning, 34-18.

In a game Friday with multiple onside and short kickoffs, the Trojans opened with one and recovered at the Fredericktown 37 yard line. Potosi marched to the Fredericktown 15 before safety Malachi Kyle picked off an Andrew Coleman pass.

Fredericktown’s ensuing drive also ended with an interception. The Trojans took over on the Cats’ 28. Tailback Wade Mercille and fullback Amondre McCaul combined to carry the ball all the way to the end zone. McCaul capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Blake Henson’s PAT made it 7-0 with 6:48 to play in the first quarter. After another Fredericktown turnover, McCaul scored his second touchdown from four yards out to make it 14-0 with 3:37 to play in the first quarter.