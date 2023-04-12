The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 1-0 to Central, Thursday, in Park Hills.

The Cats outhit the Rebels, 2-1, but Central’s Kendall Horton walked and scored in the bottom of the fourth inning for the only run of the game.

Ryan Souden pitched five and third innings, allowing one run on one hit. He walked four and struck out seven.

Zander Stephens singled and Ethan Marler doubled for the Cats.

Next up for the Cats are the Farmington Knights, Thursday, at the Fredericktown Sports Complex.

Fredericktown hosts the annual Wood Bat Classic, Friday and Saturday, at the Rock Wall Ballpark. The Cats play Grandview at 7:30 p.m., Friday. They play De Soto at 10 a.m. and St. Pius at 2:30 p.m., both on Saturday.