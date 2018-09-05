Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Football Team improved to 1-1 on the season with a 26-12 victory over Herculaneum, Friday, here.

The game remained scoreless for the first 20 minutes, as Fredericktown stopped itself with penalties, and the FHS defense held Herculaneum in check. The Cats got on the board late in the first half. On second and ten from the Herculaneum 16 yard line, quarterback Evan Burrows threw a pass to Noah Korokis. Korokis caught the ball at the five yard line, avoided his defender and the sideline, and scored. The pass play capped five-play, 32-yard drive. Colten Jordan’s PAT made it 7-0 with 3:36 to play in the half.

Jordan missed a 44-yard field goal at the end of the half, and the Cats took the 7-0 lead into the intermission.

Herculaneum scored to make it 7-6 with 5:53 to play in the third quarter.

The Cats responded with a four-play, 65-yard drive. C.J. Lord opened the possession with a 21-yard run. Lord then added eight more yards on the ground. Two plays later, Logan Bowling scored from 36 yards out. The PAT made it 14-6 with 4:08 to play in the third.

Herculaneum scored with 10:17 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Cats Malachi Kyle took the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a score. The PAT was no good and the Cats led 20-12 with 10:06 to play.

The Cats took advantage of a Brett Chitwood interception and went 46 yards on ten plays. The drive was capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by Tristan Casby.

For the game, the Cats rushed 46 times for 311 yards. Casby led with 81 yards on nine carries. Lord had nine for 74, and Bowling had 8-72.

The Cats host Central, Friday night. The Rebels are 0-2 and coming off a 28-14 loss to MICDS.

