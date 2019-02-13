Try 1 month for 99¢

After winning their opener in the MAAA Tournament, Feb. 2, the Blackcats basketball team lost its next two contests by a total of three points.

Tuesday night (Feb. 5), the sixth-seeded Cats lost 54-53 to the No. 3 North County Raiders.

After a grabbing a 9-8 first quarter lead, the Cats stayed in front throughout the next 20 minutes of the game. Fredericktown led 24-21 at halftime and jumped to a 39-30 lead in the third quarter. Entering the fourth, the Raiders trimmed the margin to 42-37. North County took the lead with a pair of free throws with just over a second to play.

For the game, Dylan St. Clair led with 18 points. Logan Winkelman scored 11, Grant Shankle had eight, Seth Laut scored six, Colton Rehkop had five, Alex Sikes and Ethan Flanagan each scored two, and Bret Chitwood had one point. Laut led with 14 rebounds.

Thursday night, the Cats lost 58-56 to Arcadia Valley.

The Tigers led 19-15 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime. The Cats closed the gap to 45-39 after three, and came up just short in the final period.

St. Clair and Winkelman each scored 21 points. Sikes scored four, Laut and Shankle each got three, and Noah Korokis and Clark Penuel each scored two points.

Monday night (Feb. 11), the Blackcats lost 66-57 to St. Vincent, here.

The Cats will be playing Feb. 23 in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

