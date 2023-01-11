Blackcats fall to Dragons

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost its MAAA opener 73-45, to the Ste. Genevieve Dragons, Friday, here.

The loss drops the Cats to 5-7. Ste. Genevieve improved to 9-3.

The first and third quarters Friday were close, but the Dragons were able to dominate in the second and fourth periods.

Fredericktown got six from Andrew Starkey in the first and trailed just 12-10 after eight minutes. The Cats got a two baskets from Riley Fraire in the second quarter, but managed just five points. Ste. Genevieve scored 19 to take a 31-15 lead at the break.

The second half opened with an offense outburst from both teams. The Cats got six from Mark Heine and ten from Starkey, scoring 18 all together. The Dragons kept pace with 18 of their own and led 49-33 entering the final quarter.

For the game, Starkey led the Cats with 28 points. Heine scored 8, Fraire scored six, and LeeAndrea Catchings scored three.

Fredericktown’s girls and boys teams both play their next games at Farmington. The girls play Thursday, and the boys play Friday.