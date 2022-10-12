 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blackcats fall to Rebels on senior night

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 42-0, Friday night, here.

It was senior night for the Blackcats, and senior football players, cross country members, band members, and gold dusters, along wit their parents, were recognized prior to kickoff.

Central kicked off and forced an FHS punt. The Rebels then scored two plays later to make it 6-0 with 9:19 to play in the first quarter. Central added another touchdown with 7:47 to play in the first half to make it 13-0.

The Rebels scored three more late touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.

Fredericktown plays at St. Francis Borgia, Friday night. The Knights are 3-4 following a 53-13 loss to Lutheran St. Charles, Friday.

