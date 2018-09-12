The Fredericktown High School Football Team fell to 1-2 on the season with a 40-0 loss to Central, Friday, here.
Fredericktown took the opening kickoff, but Central forced a punt and took over on its 40 yard line. Will Hopkins completed a 60-yard drive with a touchdown run from the one yard line. The Rebels led 7-0 with 8:19 to play in the first quarter. Central scored three more in the first half. Gage Manion scored on a seven-yard run to make it 14-0 with 3:48 to play in the first. He scored again on a 17-yard run. It was 21-0 with 7:44 to play in the first half. Hopkins scored from the three to make it 28-0 with 2:34 to play in the half.
In the second half, Jeremy Jones ran in from the 14 to make it 34-0 with 8:39 to play in the third quarter.
Fredericktown followed the Central score with its best drive of the game, taking advantage of a 28-yard pass from Evan Burrows to Noah Korokis and a personal foul on the Rebels defense to take the ball down to the 27 yard line. Another pass to Korokis and a Burrows keeper got Fredericktown to the Central 17. An interception ended the Fredericktown drive.
The Rebels completed the evening’s scoring when Trevor Johnson scored from the three yard line and Central led 40-0 with 2:04 to play in the third quarter.
Burrows completed seven of ten pass attempts for 69 yards. Korokis led the receivers with four catches for 40 yards.
Friday night, the Cats (1-2) host Perryville (2-1). The Pirates are coming off a 10-8 victory, Friday, at Potosi.
