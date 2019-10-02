{{featured_button_text}}
The Fredericktown High School football team lost its second close game in a row, falling 24-21 to the Potosi Trojans, Friday night, here.

The Cats lost in overtime Sept. 20, at Perryville.

Friday night, Potosi opened the scoring on an 80-yard run by Isaac Gaghen. The PAT made it 7-0 with 6:52 to play in the first quarter.

The Cats responded with a drive of their own, culminating in an 18-yard Malachi Kyle touchdown run. Skylar Holland’s PAT made it 7-7 with 4:08 to play in the first quarter.

The Trojans’ Wade Mercille scored with 10:23 to play in the half to give Potosi a 14-7 lead. The Cats response was through the air this time. Evan Burrows connected with Seth Laut for a 42-yard touchdown with 4:56 left in the half. Holland’s PAT made it 14-14, and it remained tied at halftime.

Kyle scored his second touchdown from a yard out with 6:07 to play in the third, and the Cats led 21-14.

Potosi drove down the field for a possible tying score, late in the third. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Cats stopped the Trojans on downs at the goal line. Fredericktown took over, but Potosi recorded a safety to trim the FHS lead to 21-16 with 11:46 to play in the game.

Potosi took the free kick and drove down the field for the go ahead score by Brayden Isgriggs. The two-point conversion gave the Trojans their 24-21 lead with 5:05 to play.

For the game, Burrows completed 19 of 23 passes for 225 yards and a score. Ethan Flanagan had seven catches for 56 yards. Laut caught four for 72 yards and a score, and Kyle caught five passes for 87 yards. Kyle added 16 carries for 89 yards and two scores.

On defense, Tristan Casby had 13 solo tackles to lead the team. Laut had nine solo tackles, including two sacks. Holland added eight solos. Jeffrey Couch and Mason Adams each recovered fumbles.

Fredericktown plays at De Soto, Friday night. The Dragons are 3-2 and coming off a 38-20 victory over Festus.

