The Fredericktown High School football team lost its second close game in a row, falling 24-21 to the Potosi Trojans, Friday night, here.
The Cats lost in overtime Sept. 20, at Perryville.
Friday night, Potosi opened the scoring on an 80-yard run by Isaac Gaghen. The PAT made it 7-0 with 6:52 to play in the first quarter.
The Cats responded with a drive of their own, culminating in an 18-yard Malachi Kyle touchdown run. Skylar Holland’s PAT made it 7-7 with 4:08 to play in the first quarter.
The Trojans’ Wade Mercille scored with 10:23 to play in the half to give Potosi a 14-7 lead. The Cats response was through the air this time. Evan Burrows connected with Seth Laut for a 42-yard touchdown with 4:56 left in the half. Holland’s PAT made it 14-14, and it remained tied at halftime.
Kyle scored his second touchdown from a yard out with 6:07 to play in the third, and the Cats led 21-14.
You have free articles remaining.
Potosi drove down the field for a possible tying score, late in the third. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Cats stopped the Trojans on downs at the goal line. Fredericktown took over, but Potosi recorded a safety to trim the FHS lead to 21-16 with 11:46 to play in the game.
Potosi took the free kick and drove down the field for the go ahead score by Brayden Isgriggs. The two-point conversion gave the Trojans their 24-21 lead with 5:05 to play.
For the game, Burrows completed 19 of 23 passes for 225 yards and a score. Ethan Flanagan had seven catches for 56 yards. Laut caught four for 72 yards and a score, and Kyle caught five passes for 87 yards. Kyle added 16 carries for 89 yards and two scores.
On defense, Tristan Casby had 13 solo tackles to lead the team. Laut had nine solo tackles, including two sacks. Holland added eight solos. Jeffrey Couch and Mason Adams each recovered fumbles.
Fredericktown plays at De Soto, Friday night. The Dragons are 3-2 and coming off a 38-20 victory over Festus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.