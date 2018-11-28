Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team had its best finish ever in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, capturing third place, with a 72-47 victory over No. 2 seed Ellington, Thursday night.

The Cats led 12-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at the half.

Logan Winkelman scored 16 points and Colton Rehkop had 14. Grant Shankle scored 12 to go with six rebounds. Nate Miller had nine points.

Wednesday, top seed South Iron defeated Fredericktown 78-47 in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Cats trailed 51-23 at halftime. They were led by Winkelman with 14 points. St. Clair added eight and Grant Shankle chipped in seven. Seth Laut grabbed 10 rebounds.

Tuesday night, the Cats opened the tournament with a 67-63 victory over host Arcadia Valley.

The game was tied 12-12 after one period, as five different FHS players scored. The Tigers took a 31-30 at the half on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cats scored 25 in the third quarter, as St. Clair scored all 15 of his points in the period.

Winkelman led the Cats 17. St. Clair had 15, Shankle scored 12, Miller had 11, Clark Penuel scored five, Alex Sikes scored four, Laut had two, and Noah Korokis scored one point.

The Cats play at Kingston, Dec. 3.

