Blackcats get homecoming victory over Dragons

It took a long touchdown run in the final 65 seconds of the game, but the Fredericktown Blackcats were able to overcome a 14-0 deficit and win their homecoming game, 21-14 over the De Soto Dragons, Friday night.

De Soto scored twice in the first quarter, and led 14-0 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Fredericktown quarterback Nolan Holland completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Easton Wood. DJ Baca's PAT made it 14-7 Dragons with 5:43 to play in the third quarter.

After an interception by the Cats' LeeAndrea Catchings, Fredericktown's offense took over again. This time, Holland threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Starkey. It was 14-14 with 3:01 to play in the third quarter.

After a series of turnovers and punts by both teams, Fredericktown got the ball back near midfield with little time left in regulation. After two plays, the Cats had a third down on the Dragons' 47. Fredericktown running back Garrett Marler found an opening and outran everyone to the end zone. The Cats led 21-14 with 1:05 to play.

The defense held on for the victory.

Marler led the Cats with 17 carries for 106 yards and the game-winning score. Holland completed seven passes for 90 yards and two scores. Wood caught three passes for 37 yards. Starkey caught three for 36. On defense, Marler had ten total tackles. Carter Cheaney had two of Fredericktown's four interceptions of De Soto passes.

Fredericktown hosts 5-1 Central, Friday night for senior night. The Rebels lost 40-30 to Valle, Friday.